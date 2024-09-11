Organizers delighted: “It was extremely successful”

The players' and sponsors' party with 220 guests (and 1.5 m chocolate fountain) was also a great success. Among them were Austrias leading figures Dagmar Schmidt and Harald Zagiczek. Stefanits: "A cooperation, such as a members' campaign, would be cool. Also with Rapid. Maxi Hofmann is often there to paddle." Paddle tennis was played at the cabaret tournament by Viktor Gernot and Tricky Niki, among others. "These events, including the youth circuit, the winner of which gets to train with Günter Bresnik in Tenerife, and the Austrian Championships for the mentally disabled, were great." As was the main raffle prize, a weekend package for two people for the start of the ski season in St. Anton am Arlberg.