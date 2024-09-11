Vorteilswelt
Alpstar Ladies Open

Organizers delighted: “It was extremely successful”

11.09.2024 15:15

The Alpstar Ladies Open Vienna, Austria's second largest women's tennis tournament, was very well received. Organizer Raimund Stefanits wants to maintain the level of the ITF W75 tournament at Vienna's UTC La Ville. And has already received confirmation from main partner Alpstar for the next edition.

There was praise from many sides. For example from winner Tena Lukas (Croatia), who defended her title at La Ville and celebrated her third here: "Thank you for everything. My parents always tell me to move to Vienna - this is my city!" Or from ÖTV Vice President Stephanie Bonner: "A tournament like this is a wonderful boost for Austrian tennis."

The big award ceremony at UTC La Ville. (Bild: Hilde Kutschera)
The big award ceremony at UTC La Ville.
(Bild: Hilde Kutschera)

What's next for the Ladies Open Vienna in the 23rd district? "We want to stay on the same scale, maintain the level and perhaps increase the prize money," says organizer Raimund Stefanits about the ITF W75 tournament at La Ville - Managing Director Josef Gfrerer of main partner Alpstar told the "Krone": "We will stay and continue to support the tournament! There's always good weather, top matches and great fun here."

Alpstar managing director Josef Gfrerer. (Bild: Hilde Kutschera)
Alpstar managing director Josef Gfrerer.
(Bild: Hilde Kutschera)

The players' and sponsors' party with 220 guests (and 1.5 m chocolate fountain) was also a great success. Among them were Austrias leading figures Dagmar Schmidt and Harald Zagiczek. Stefanits: "A cooperation, such as a members' campaign, would be cool. Also with Rapid. Maxi Hofmann is often there to paddle." Paddle tennis was played at the cabaret tournament by Viktor Gernot and Tricky Niki, among others. "These events, including the youth circuit, the winner of which gets to train with Günter Bresnik in Tenerife, and the Austrian Championships for the mentally disabled, were great." As was the main raffle prize, a weekend package for two people for the start of the ski season in St. Anton am Arlberg.

There was action and fun at the padel cabaret tournament. (Bild: Hilde Kutschera)
There was action and fun at the padel cabaret tournament.
(Bild: Hilde Kutschera)

Stefanits was also pleased with the increased media coverage at the Open tournament, which "needed" a budget of around 155,000 euros. "Apart from the fact that the Austrians were eliminated in the first round, the tournament was extremely successful." 

Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
