Start of trial against Hells Angels giants in Vienna

Otherwise, the German, who has lived in Austria for 13 years, refers to the statements of his lawyer Philipp Wolm. It is important for him to emphasize one thing in particular: "The Hells Angels issue has absolutely no place here. In Austria, this is nothing more than an association of motorcyclists. He may belong to them. But he is actually a gangster rapper by profession." And the defense lawyer for the third defendant, Andreas Mauhart, also explained to the jury that these are working men and family men who "while others are eating chips on the couch in the evening, are working on their works of art in the garage." But by no means serious criminals.