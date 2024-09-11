Upper Austria prepares itself
“We assume that floods will come”
Up to 120 liters of precipitation per square meter are expected to fall in Upper Austria within 72 hours by Saturday evening. The flood situation cannot yet be predicted exactly, but the hydrographic service expects higher water levels and advises caution in the affected regions. The expected snow could help.
Emergency services and authorities are on alert: "We have reported the situation to the state warning center, and the state of Upper Austria has also been informed about the situation," says Reinhard Enzenebner, hydrologist at the Hydrographic Service. It is not yet possible to assess the situation precisely, the expert told "Krone" on Wednesday, but: "We are assuming that flooding will occur."
Up to 120 liters of precipitation
The reason for this is the heavy rainfall in the coming days. "By Saturday evening, we expect 60 to 120 liters of precipitation per square meter in Upper Austria within 72 hours," explains meteorologist Josef Haslhofer from GeoSphere Austria. On Thursday, it is expected to rain almost all over the province. According to Haslhofer, the precipitation will be slightly less on Friday before becoming heavier again on Saturday.
Snow could help
The cold snap could help with regard to the risk of flooding. On the coldest day, Saturday, temperatures will not get above eight degrees. The snow line could drop to 1300 meters. This means that some of the precipitation will not immediately flow into rivers, but will remain in the form of snow. This could relieve the pressure on water bodies. Just like the soil, which can still absorb moisture after the dry summer.
It is set to get warmer again next week. "The thawing snow could have a negative impact on the water levels," says hydrologist Enzenebner. "But floods can also be expected over the weekend."
South particularly affected
The main areas to be affected are the southern mountains, the Salzkammergut and the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen region. This is where the heaviest rainfall is expected. However, "excessive water levels" are also expected in the rest of the province.
The meteorological reason for the weather change is that air masses from the Arctic latitudes are currently moving to Upper Austria, where they are accumulating in the Alps, and the strong winds are bringing the moisture in the air to the ground in the form of heavy precipitation.
Hydrologist Enzenebner already advises citizens: "Monitor the situation in the media, check the relevant websites and always be prepared because it is uncertain."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.