On 300 square meters
The Wutscher family opens an eyewear empire in Graz
Good news for the city center of Graz: As a clear statement against vacancies and the like, the Wutscher family is opening a 300 square meter store in Herrengasse. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, the Styrian entrepreneurial family explains why they are taking this step.
If you take a walk down Herrengasse in Graz, you will notice a large branch with the "sehen!wutscher" logo. A new "eyewear empire" has been set up in the former Douglas store, the official opening of which will be celebrated today, Thursday, with invited guests.
"We have already successfully implemented the concept of a large sales area in Vienna and Linz. Styria is our home market, the company was founded here in 1966, so expanding our branch network here is particularly important to us," says Alexandra Wutscher-Hold. They had been looking for a suitable space in Graz for some time and are now delighted to have found what they were looking for just a few meters from their current location.
The opening is also a bit of a statement against the weakening business and the many vacancies in the city center. "Opticians can only be successful in conjunction with bricks-and-mortar retail," agree Wutscher-Hold and Fritz Wutscher junior. Although the business has also shifted to the online sector, services such as eye tests still require direct advice in the store.
"Glasses don't just have to look good, they also have to fit perfectly and offer ideal visual comfort. However, we offer our online customers the option of having their glasses purchased online adjusted in one of our stores at any time," says Wutscher.
Generational change in management
In addition to the branch with around 300 square meters on two floors, there has already been another exciting change in the company this year: In spring, Fritz Wutscher senior handed over the management of the company to his two children. "I am no longer the operational managing director of the company, but I remain the owner," he explains after 24 years at the helm.
"We are now the third generation to manage the company," adds Wutscher junior. "Our full focus is on the day-to-day business in our stores, the satisfaction of our teams and the profitability and professionalism of our company. We also want to further expand the hören!wutscher business segment," announces Wutscher-Hold.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
