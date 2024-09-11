Vorteilswelt
Attack in Florida

Wanted to save dog: Alligator attacks woman (84)

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 14:48

In the US state of Florida, an 84-year-old woman was attacked by an alligator that had set its sights on her pet while out walking her dog. While trying to save her four-legged friend, the 84-year-old was bitten by the predator.

comment0 Kommentare

The incident happened in Fort Myers, a small town in Florida. "I opened the window to let the heat out and heard someone screaming and shrieking," reported a neighbor. She immediately ran out to help, she said. "I ran to the sliding glass door. I saw her here and she was crawling on the ground, screaming and waving her hands," the woman said.

Woman hit alligator with stone
Another eyewitness reported that 84-year-old Dolores Boppel was lying on the ground and said that the alligator was after her dog. The woman had pulled the dog away in time, but the crocodile had caught her leg, arm and hand. She hit the predator with a stone.

The alligator (small picture) was after the woman's dog. (Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
The alligator (small picture) was after the woman's dog.
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))

Dog survived attack unharmed
The neighbors took care of Boppel. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Lee County EMS were called to the scene. According to the FWC, the woman was bitten on the leg and taken to a nearby hospital. Her dog survived the attack unharmed.

The FWC was able to track down the alligator a short time later. The approximately three and a half meter long animal (small picture) was caught and removed from the area, it is said.

