New ÖBB Nightjet

Salvini: “Rome and Vienna are now closer”

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 19:52

Italian Transport Minister Matteo Salvini inaugurated the new ÖBB Nightjet in Rome on Tuesday. The night train connects Rome with Vienna and Munich.

The new-generation night train was presented at Rome Tiburtina station. "This train is an expression of the friendship between Italy and Austria, which in future will travel better by rail than by road," said Salvini, jokingly alluding to the transit dispute between Rome and Vienna.

"Rome and Vienna are now closer"
"Rome and Vienna are now closer. This rail link is an expression of the real Green Deal, not like the ban on diesel engines from 2035, which is ecological and social suicide," said Salvini, who attended the inauguration ceremony for the Nightjet together with the Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, the Chairman of the Italian State Railways (FS) Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, and the designated Austrian Ambassador to Italy Martin Eichtinger.

Also present were the board members of ÖBB-Personenverkehr AG Sabine Stock and Klaus Garstenauer. The train departed for Vienna on Tuesday evening.

Vienna - Palermo connection as a new destination
Italy is also working on expanding the high-speed network in the direction of southern Italy, explained Salvini. "My wish is that in a few years there will be a Nightjet connecting Vienna and Palermo on a high-speed line. We hope to be able to take Austrian tourists even further south of Rome," explained Salvini.

My wish is that in a few years there will be a Nightjet connecting Vienna and Palermo on a high-speed line. We hope to be able to take Austrian tourists even further south from Rome.

Der italienische Verkehrsminister Matteo Salvini

Brenner base tunnel to be inaugurated in 2032
The Italian Minister of Transport confirmed that work on the South Tyrolean side of the Brenner Base Tunnel is progressing according to plan. He expressed his conviction that the infrastructure project could be inaugurated on schedule by 2032. Salvini confirmed that the railroad tunnel will make it possible to travel the route between Franzensfeste in South Tyrol and Innsbruck in 25 minutes. The trains will be able to reach speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour.

The new generation of ÖBB Nightjets
The new generation of ÖBB Nightjets
254 seats total capacity
The seven-car Nightjets of the new generation consist of two seating cars, three couchette cars and two sleeping cars. The maximum total capacity per set is 254 seats. The multifunctional carriage offers improved transport options, including six bicycle stands, as well as more space for luggage, baby carriages and sports equipment. Free Wi-Fi with the ÖBB Railnet night onboard portal is active on board.

"We have been working on the new Nightjet for two years, thanks to the excellent cooperation between ÖBB and Trenitalia. Tourism in both Italy and Austria will benefit from this rail connection," emphasized Stock.

The Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, also welcomed the new Nightjet. "This rail connection further strengthens the friendship between two major capitals, Rome and Vienna, and makes us even more aware of a Europe that is also strongly integrated in the rail sector," commented Gualtieri.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

