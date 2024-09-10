Salvini: “Rome and Vienna are now closer”

Brenner base tunnel to be inaugurated in 2032

The Italian Minister of Transport confirmed that work on the South Tyrolean side of the Brenner Base Tunnel is progressing according to plan. He expressed his conviction that the infrastructure project could be inaugurated on schedule by 2032. Salvini confirmed that the railroad tunnel will make it possible to travel the route between Franzensfeste in South Tyrol and Innsbruck in 25 minutes. The trains will be able to reach speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour.