From running to martial arts: this is how fit Styrians are

19-year-old Tobias is of a similar opinion: "Almost everyone in my age group knows about mixed martial arts and the UFC (martial arts organization, note). It's very trendy, especially among young boys." Is the training as brutal as you see on TV? "Sure, I have little aches and pains from time to time, but I've never seriously hurt myself," says Tobias. "If a training session is set up well, with sensible people and in a pleasant atmosphere, then nothing will happen," Brandsätter clarifies. And Tobias says: "For me, this is a retreat from everyday life."