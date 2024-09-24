Trend sports 2024
From running to martial arts: this is how fit Styrians are
Get up early, exercise a lot, eat healthily: A fit lifestyle is particularly popular among young Styrians. But what are the motivating factors behind this? And which sports are in vogue? We tried out two of them - and spoke to a sports psychologist.
"For a long time, hiking was considered uncool among young people, but now you meet a lot of them on the mountain," says Christina Lechner from the Styrian Sports Psychology Association. In her daily work with athletes, she learns a lot about trend sports and reasons for motivation. Whether fitness, parkour, cycling or martial arts - they all have one thing in common: "Sport is always good for the psyche overall," says Lechner.
However, the decisive factor is the reason for doing sport. "Extrinsic motives can motivate in the short term, but personal motives score points in the long term." All too often, the wrong role models, especially on social media, lead to unrealistic approaches. "You only see the successes, not the years it takes to get there," explains Lechner. In addition, credibility needs to be questioned.
Her tip: nothing works without fun. "Set yourself personal goals instead of comparing yourself to others." You should also start slowly. "A coach is better than a cheap gym subscription. Otherwise it can quickly lead to frustration," explains Lechner.
"I always wanted to be a police officer," says Tobias Mündler. "My mom suggested martial arts to me so that I could defend myself. I enjoyed the trial training so much that I've stuck with it ever since." Shortly before the start of training, he sits in the corridor with principal Andreas Brandstätter, fist guards already in his hands. That taster session was seven years ago, Tobias is now at the police academy and is also a youth coach himself.
However, he is still in the ring at least three times a week here in Graz-Eggenberg - he also does his running and strength training at the "Academy for Martial Arts". What motivates him? "Self-defense is still a big aspect, but above all I want to get better and better and learn more and more."
Self-defense and martial arts in vogue
Tobias is far from alone in this: "The sporting comparison is very much in vogue," says Andreas Brandstätter. He founded his first school here in Styria 30 years ago and now runs eleven schools in Austria, Germany, Slovenia and South Tyrol under the name "Martial Arts Systematics". "We are absolute specialists in self-defense and martial arts. That's why a lot of women come to us," says Brandstätter.
19-year-old Tobias is of a similar opinion: "Almost everyone in my age group knows about mixed martial arts and the UFC (martial arts organization, note). It's very trendy, especially among young boys." Is the training as brutal as you see on TV? "Sure, I have little aches and pains from time to time, but I've never seriously hurt myself," says Tobias. "If a training session is set up well, with sensible people and in a pleasant atmosphere, then nothing will happen," Brandsätter clarifies. And Tobias says: "For me, this is a retreat from everyday life."
Training for fitness, strength, flexibility and coordination
The adult class starts right on time at 19:30: Brandstätter claps his hands twice and the students gather in the hall. A moment of silence, then everyone bows respectfully to the trainers and the class can begin. First there is a warm-up, followed by technical and practical training - the procedure is the same for each of the seven weekly sessions.
According to Brandstätter, martial arts and combat sports are the best way to prevent old age. "You train fitness, strength, flexibility and coordination all in one," he explains. "It also trains body intelligence and self-assessment." He also offers classes for children from the age of seven - Brandstätter is convinced that even the youngest children can learn how to de-escalate stressful situations in the school playground before it's too late.
The meeting point is always Sundays at 8.30 near the Graz soap factory. At first there are only a few people in running shorts and sports glasses, then there are more and more. By the time the organizer of the "Graz Run Club" arrives, there are already almost 40 participants. Emanuel Popa, 32, leads a short warm-up, then it's off: seven kilometers along the Mur.
"I started the running club a good month ago - and every Sunday the group gets bigger," says Emanuel. Young people in particular seem to enjoy running as a sport in combination with a coffee together afterwards. "I'm not the party type, so I prefer to meet people that way," says Emanuel. He set up the group to share the joy with others. "I don't get any money for it, I'm just happy when others have a good time."
One of these people is 31-year-old physiotherapist Johanna Töscher. She is also amazed at how quickly the group has grown. "Last time, only half of them took part. I think it's good that the hype is going in the direction of sport and health," says Johanna. She herself goes running four times a week and is happy not to have to do one of the training sessions alone. When she's done, she gets together with the others to discuss training plans and the like.
Popa does all the organizing via Instagram. Here they follow each other and post photos of their runs. The running-motivated group also wants to continue meeting up over the winter. And Emanuel proudly explains: "A woman from Carinthia was with us recently. She was so motivated afterwards that she now wants to start her own club in Villach."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.