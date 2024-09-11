Preparations underway
The Champions League kicks off in Klagenfurt in exactly three weeks' time - and preparations by the police are in full swing
Sturm Graz fans watched the draw for the Champions League group stage two weeks ago with excitement - but the Carinthian police were also looking towards Monaco with great interest! Especially as the Austrian champions' home games are played in Klagenfurt. And while the black-and-white supporters were not particularly pleased about the "home opponents", the executive could breathe a sigh of relief.
Because when it comes to the fan security risk, the challenges "could certainly have been even more difficult", said Katrin Horn, Klagenfurt's deputy city police commander and Champions League operations manager to the "Krone". Even if the risk assessments for the four matches (Bruges on October 2, Lisbon two weeks later, Girona in November and Leipzig in January) are officially kept under wraps.
"The risk assessment always depends on how many of the so-called high-risk fans actually make the trip." And this is something that the so-called officials of the respective clubs, who are generally in international contact, provide information about in advance, as the "Krone" already reported in the course of the recent Cup final.
Traffic concept is being adapted
And thanks to our appearance at the European Championships in Germany, Katrin Horn (who led the red-white-red police delegation) has also made some useful contacts. In any case, the police are well prepared - especially as they already have Cup Final experience in Klagenfurt. "Only the traffic concept will be adapted to the international nature of the games. "
