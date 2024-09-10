Calls for a stop to blood money
Stögmüller: “Our money should not go to Russia”
Austria's energy policy is once again causing heated discussions. "The gas contract between Sebastian Kurz and Vladimir Putin from 2018 is still forcing Austria into dependence on Russian gas - a deal that I condemn as blood money. Our money should not go to Russia," said David Stögmüller, spokesperson for the Greens in the krone.tv interview.
While the issue of gas supply is simmering, the question of Austria's neutrality is also causing controversy. Following the agreement between the ÖVP and the Greens on a new security strategy, the paper is to be presented to parliament before the National Council elections on September 29. It remains unclear whether the strategy will be dealt with during this legislative period.
The question of whether the updated security strategy can be adopted before the elections has been answered clearly: "No," says David Stögmüller, the Greens' defense spokesman. He emphasizes that the strategy should not only be supported by the government, but by the entire population and should be widely discussed.
"We have already started talking to NGOs and ambassadors," explains Stögmüller. The security strategy must be discussed comprehensively in the next business period, not only in the subcommittee, but also in dialog with experts and the civilian population. "It is no good if a security strategy is only decided by two governing parties. It must have a broad foundation among the population," Stögmüller continued. The task of the next government will be to continue this discourse and develop the strategy.
Contract with Gazprom until 2040
The big question is: how can Austria escape the shackles of Russian gas if the contract with Gazprom runs until 2040? "First of all, I would like to see this contract," demands David Stögmüller, defense spokesman for the Greens. "We have not yet seen this contract. We need to find out whether there really are insurmountable clauses and whether we can get out at all," says Stögmüller. "OMV should disclose this contract," demands Stögmüller. "This is the only way we can examine what options there are for diversification and how we can make ourselves independent of Russian gas."
Stögmüller sharply criticizes the fact that billions of euros from Austria continue to flow directly into Putin's war chest - money that is used for the Russian war machine. "We cannot transfer billions to Putin every time," he explains urgently. "The ÖVP must also understand this. It was a central point in our government program that the next federal government should finally address this problem."
The pressure on the current and future government is growing. The elections are just around the corner.
