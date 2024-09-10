Stögmüller: “Our money should not go to Russia”

Contract with Gazprom until 2040

The big question is: how can Austria escape the shackles of Russian gas if the contract with Gazprom runs until 2040? "First of all, I would like to see this contract," demands David Stögmüller, defense spokesman for the Greens. "We have not yet seen this contract. We need to find out whether there really are insurmountable clauses and whether we can get out at all," says Stögmüller. "OMV should disclose this contract," demands Stögmüller. "This is the only way we can examine what options there are for diversification and how we can make ourselves independent of Russian gas."