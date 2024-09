The horrors of the fatherland draw closer

Director Ekaterina Degot describes this year's herbst exhibition in the Neue Galerie in Graz as the central star, which is intended to offer an alternative to conventional national museums. 15 new works have been commissioned from international artists and will be mixed with exhibits from the collection. In close collaboration with Joanneum curators Birgit Johler and Ulrich Becker, Degot and Pieternel Vermoortel have put the concepts of homeland, origin and fatherland up for discussion. A rich supporting program with artist talks and guided tours complements the show.