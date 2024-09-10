"Alliance good for the Republic"

Dornauer campaigned even more enthusiastically for an alliance of the "major parties". They had worked together "calmly" and successfully in Tyrol over the past two years. The parties of the "pragmatic, sensible center" should come together, a corresponding "two-party alliance" would "not only be welcome and desirable, but also good for the Republic". It had already been proven to work in Tyrol as an "avant-garde".