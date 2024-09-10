Campaigning for black-red
On Tuesday, Tyrol's governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) and his deputy Georg Dornauer (SPÖ) once again campaigned for cooperation between the two parties in the federal government. With a "Tyrol Declaration", they addressed a future federal government with substantive demands.
"The federal state of Tyrol claims to play a pioneering role in European regional competition and in the Austria-wide comparison of the federal states" - these are the opening words of the Tyrol Declaration, which the Tyrolean state government drew up as part of its autumn retreat.
It is addressed to the future Austrian federal government and all parties represented in the National Council. Speaking of the government: after the elections on September 29, this is to consist of ÖVP and SPÖ, at least if Mattle and Dornauer have their way.
We expect a very good result in the National Council elections.
LH Anton Mattle
Mattle: "A very clear signal"
In the past, a "very clear signal" had already been sent in this direction, said Mattle at the government press conference in Leutasch when asked about a possible "grand coalition". This was made clear last December, for example, at a joint government conference with the Carinthian state government - also made up of the SPÖ and ÖVP.
"We expect a very good result in the National Council elections," said Mattle, referring to both the ÖVP and the SPÖ, with which they would then "assume responsibility" when forming a government.
"Alliance good for the Republic"
Dornauer campaigned even more enthusiastically for an alliance of the "major parties". They had worked together "calmly" and successfully in Tyrol over the past two years. The parties of the "pragmatic, sensible center" should come together, a corresponding "two-party alliance" would "not only be welcome and desirable, but also good for the Republic". It had already been proven to work in Tyrol as an "avant-garde".
"Position paper" with transit control and co.
At the end of a two-day government retreat, during which, according to Mattle, "intensive work" was carried out, the state government presented a "Tyrol Declaration". With this "position paper", the black-red coalition addressed substantive demands to the future federal government and all parties represented in the National Council. The aim was to "bring Tyrolean concerns to Vienna".
Among other things, they called for a separate Tyrolean transit chapter in the government program. "We expect the federal government to support the Tyrolean anti-transit measures," emphasized Mattle. We also want support for the implementation of the much-publicized "slot system" with bookable truck journeys and a push to shift traffic to rail.
The eleven-page declaration also includes a commitment to the EU, including subsidiarity, a call for the interests of South Tyrol to be taken into account and reform requests in economic policy. For example, the Tyrolean provincial government would like to see the criteria of the Financial Market Authority (FMA) regarding borrowing tightened and, in this context, to refrain from extending the KIM regulation.
In addition, state representatives should be given a say in the committees of the Financial Market Authority (FMA). The "first savings account" for children and young people should also be exempt from capital gains tax (KESt) in order to provide incentives for saving. Attention should also be paid to kick-starting the "economic engine", with Mattle emphasizing the importance of tourism for Tyrol.
