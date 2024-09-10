Model in Forbes list
“No talent”: fans attack Ronaldo’s Georgina
Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, has made it onto the list of the 30 most influential people under 30 in the business magazine "Forbes". A success that not all of her followers begrudge her ...
"I am happy to be part of the Forbes 30 under 30", the Argentinian-Spanish model proudly wrote under an Instagram picture showing the 30-year-old on the cover of the magazine.
"Success means peace"
In another post, Rodriguez explains: "For many people, success means having money, having a good job. Going from here to there and being able to spend on anything you want ... But for me, success means having peace and enjoying every opportunity that life gives me."
Words that don't really go down well with some of the 39-year-old's "fans". "What she does is spend money and use Ronaldo's plane," commented one user, "Fight for your dreams, marry a footballer," wrote another.
Met in the Gucci store
Georgina is the most famous player's wife in the world and has been living alongside Ronaldo for eight years. She met the five-time world footballer at the Gucci store in Madrid, where she worked as a sales assistant, and became a star in her own right. The model now has around 62 million followers on Instagram - including a few envious ones ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
