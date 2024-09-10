Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

But young talent

The majority of teachers belong to the 50-plus generation

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 12:03

Compared to other OECD countries, Austria has a high proportion of teachers who are already 50 years old or older - especially at AHS upper secondary schools and vocational schools. However, there are also plenty of young teachers in Austria.

comment0 Kommentare

In 2022, 34% of all teachers at elementary school in Austria were aged 50 or older (OECD average: also 34%). At lower secondary schools and middle schools, this proportion was 40 percent (OECD: 36 percent), and at upper secondary schools and vocational schools it was as high as 46 percent (OECD: 41 percent).

However, in two of the three categories, the percentage of the 50-plus generation in Austria was down compared to 2013 - the proportion of "golden agers" (people over 50, note) in the classroom is therefore trending downwards. According to the comparative study "Education at a glance", this trend also varies across the OECD depending on the type of school.

14 percent of teachers under 30 years old
Conversely, Austria has a high percentage of young teachers. From elementary school to upper secondary school, the proportion of teachers under the age of 30 is 14 percent. This is almost double the 2013 figure and is also above the OECD average (eleven percent).

Current international situation:

  • "Golden agers": in an international comparison, countries such as Italy, Portugal, Greece and the three Baltic states have the highest proportion of teachers from the 50-plus generation.
  • There are comparatively younger teachers in Turkey, Luxembourg, Costa Rica and the UK.
  • The UK, Luxembourg, Japan and Belgium have the highest proportion of young teachers (up to the age of 30).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf