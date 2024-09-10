But young talent
The majority of teachers belong to the 50-plus generation
Compared to other OECD countries, Austria has a high proportion of teachers who are already 50 years old or older - especially at AHS upper secondary schools and vocational schools. However, there are also plenty of young teachers in Austria.
In 2022, 34% of all teachers at elementary school in Austria were aged 50 or older (OECD average: also 34%). At lower secondary schools and middle schools, this proportion was 40 percent (OECD: 36 percent), and at upper secondary schools and vocational schools it was as high as 46 percent (OECD: 41 percent).
However, in two of the three categories, the percentage of the 50-plus generation in Austria was down compared to 2013 - the proportion of "golden agers" (people over 50, note) in the classroom is therefore trending downwards. According to the comparative study "Education at a glance", this trend also varies across the OECD depending on the type of school.
14 percent of teachers under 30 years old
Conversely, Austria has a high percentage of young teachers. From elementary school to upper secondary school, the proportion of teachers under the age of 30 is 14 percent. This is almost double the 2013 figure and is also above the OECD average (eleven percent).
Current international situation:
- "Golden agers": in an international comparison, countries such as Italy, Portugal, Greece and the three Baltic states have the highest proportion of teachers from the 50-plus generation.
- There are comparatively younger teachers in Turkey, Luxembourg, Costa Rica and the UK.
- The UK, Luxembourg, Japan and Belgium have the highest proportion of young teachers (up to the age of 30).
