Ukraine strikes back
Moscow: Fire in high-rise buildings after drone attack
According to Russian reports, Ukraine carried out an attack on Russia with more than 140 drones on Tuesday night. According to Governor Andrey Vorobyov, at least two high-rise buildings in the Ramenskoye district of Moscow were damaged and fires broke out in five apartments.
A 46-year-old woman was killed in the attacks and three other people were injured. 43 residents had to be taken to emergency shelters.
Air traffic interrupted
Air traffic at Moscow's Domodedovo, Zhukovsky and Vnukovo airports was interrupted for over six hours to ensure safety following the drone attacks. The all-clear was given at around 8 a.m. (7 a.m. CEST). Operations at the capital's largest airport - Sheremetyevo - continued undisturbed.
At least 15 drones shot down
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced via Telegram that at least 15 drones had been shot down in the vicinity of the capital. Emergency services had been dispatched to several locations in the region.
Pictures of the destroyed high-rise buildings:
Drone wreckage crashed into "energy plant"
In the Tula region, which borders the Moscow region to the north, a drone wreckage also crashed into an "energy plant", media reported, citing authorities. However, "technological processes" were not interrupted. There were no injuries and the situation was under control. Meanwhile, two people died in a fire at an oil pipeline in the Russian region of Orenburg, according to a report by TASS.
Drone attacks on Kiev repelled
Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defence units are reporting Russian drone attacks - for example on the capital Kiev. In total, at least three people were injured in Russian drone and missile attacks on the country. Buildings were damaged and fires were started.
Air defenses shot down 38 of 46 Russian drones over 13 regions during the night-time attack. Power plants were attacked and there were disruptions to high-voltage lines and substations.
The Secretary of the Russian National Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, emphasized on Tuesday that Russia had conquered 1,000 square meters in the Donbas since August. Ukraine's advance towards Russia had failed to achieve its goal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
