Farewell from Munich?
Nagelsmann: “Maybe Leverkusen will get Musiala”
With Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, Germany's national soccer team has a new top duo. As a result, some local media are wondering what it would be like if the two wore the same jersey at club level. National coach Julian Nagelsmann does not rule out a scenario in which Musiala moves to Leverkusen.
"Yes, I can imagine it - but I think it would be expensive," Nagelsmann replied to a question from the Bild newspaper. "Rudi (Völler, editor's note) still made the contract with Flo. Rudi, the businessman. It will be expensive, I don't know how expensive, but expensive! Jamal doesn't have that long of a contract either."
"Nobody will write that again"
In the summer, there were repeated reports of the idea of bringing Wirtz from the "Werkself" to Munich, but for the German team boss it would also be conceivable the other way round: "Maybe Leverkusen will also bring Jamal, again no one will write that. Leverkusen have set the benchmark, maybe they'll get Jamal, you never know. Why shouldn't they play together, it could happen."
The fact that the two of them are virtually unstoppable in a one-two was demonstrated on Saturday in the 5-0 win over Hungary. Musiala scored once himself and laid the ball on three times - including to Wirtz, who converted the ball to make it 3:0. The youngster duo will be able to show what they can do again on Tuesday when the DFB team visit the Netherlands in the Nations League.
