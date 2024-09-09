Bitter for Austria
Offside goal? Haaland’s decision was spot on
Erling Haaland's goal in the 80th minute decided the match between Austria and Norway (1-2). Initially the goal was disallowed due to an alleged offside, but after a long check it counted after all. An extremely close decision that left Austria with a bitter evening.
After the game, fans, players and ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick were still unsure: Was Haaland offside when he scored or not? In any case, Rangnick was annoyed about a very close decision. In the end, it was a millimeter decision that handed Austria a defeat.
"You can give offside, but you can also give a goal. The VAR then saw Leo Querfeld's heel further back. It's no use, we've lost," the team boss summed up angrily.
Haaland is already scratching the record
Man City star Haaland did not get a chance to develop for a long time - until he won a duel with Stefan Posch after a long ball in the 80th minute and shot in from close range. The goal was initially disallowed, but a two-minute VAR check changed that. Substitute Leopold Querfeld's heel probably canceled out the offside. Haaland thus increased his tally to 32 goals in 35 international matches. The 24-year-old is now just one goal behind Norway's record goalscorer Jörgen Juve.
Haaland also scored his first international goal at the same venue against Austria - in the 2:1 victory of the ÖFB team four years ago, also in the Nations League.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
