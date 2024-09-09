Offside goal? Haaland’s decision was spot on

Haaland is already scratching the record

Man City star Haaland did not get a chance to develop for a long time - until he won a duel with Stefan Posch after a long ball in the 80th minute and shot in from close range. The goal was initially disallowed, but a two-minute VAR check changed that. Substitute Leopold Querfeld's heel probably canceled out the offside. Haaland thus increased his tally to 32 goals in 35 international matches. The 24-year-old is now just one goal behind Norway's record goalscorer Jörgen Juve.