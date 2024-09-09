Incendiary speech in Vienna
Babler: “We will win in every federal state”
It was the expected incendiary speech in which the SPÖ drummed up support for the final spurt of the election campaign. On Monday evening, party leader Andreas Babler was combative and extremely optimistic: "We will win in every single federal state."
Even if articles, analyses and commentaries are already portraying the election as lost for the SPÖ, "everything is still open", said Babler, who promised "a radical break in this republic". His emotional speech was broadcast from the marquee on the Kaiserwiese in Vienna's Prater to events taking place simultaneously in the federal states. Conversely, the provincial organizations were connected live to Vienna. The aim of the event under the motto "For a better Austria" a week and a half after the official election campaign kick-off in Linz was to motivate the election workers and officials for the last 20 days.
The atmosphere in the marquee in the Prater was good despite the cold and wet weather and the mixed poll results for the Social Democrats. Babler, who was celebrated with frenetic applause, also tried to spread confidence and invoke unity: "If we stand and fight together, we will win," he called out to the Viennese comrades. The SPÖ would cross the finishing line as the strongest party.
Bures: "Election is not over yet"
Vienna's top candidate and Second National Council President Doris Bures, who had recently attracted attention with criticism of Babler's election program, was also confident: "The political competitors can hold on, the election is not over yet." Moreover, the real duel in Austria is: SPÖ versus Herbert Kickl!
