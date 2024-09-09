Babler: “We will win in every federal state”

Even if articles, analyses and commentaries are already portraying the election as lost for the SPÖ, "everything is still open", said Babler, who promised "a radical break in this republic". His emotional speech was broadcast from the marquee on the Kaiserwiese in Vienna's Prater to events taking place simultaneously in the federal states. Conversely, the provincial organizations were connected live to Vienna. The aim of the event under the motto "For a better Austria" a week and a half after the official election campaign kick-off in Linz was to motivate the election workers and officials for the last 20 days.