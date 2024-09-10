Government’s housing package is not reaching the building sector

Not a single euro of the housing package has yet reached the construction site

This was also the aim of the government's housing package. In an interview with Krone, Muchitsch sees this as nothing more than an "effort" by the government that came far too late: "Not a single euro of the housing package has yet reached a construction site." This is because the measures will only take effect after a delay, as there are long lead times for construction and many projects first have to get off the ground.