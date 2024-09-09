9 priests from Africa help out in Styria

True to the Pope's motto that the Church must also go to the "margins" and focus its attention on need and misery, the Styrian diocesan bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl recently traveled to the two East African countries. In order to see on site which projects are being implemented with local (donated) money - the diocese of Graz-Seckau uses four percent of its annual budget for development aid: "We are financing the construction of schools, orphanages, churches and a reconciliation center," reports Krautwaschl, namesake of "Haus Wilhelm", a facility for widows and orphaned children in Rwanda. "The challenges for Christians are enormous, colonization has left its mark."