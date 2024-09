Villach’s new clean-up man

The new VSV clean-up man! Defender Patrick Holway is 1.95 meters tall and weighs 100 kilos - his job is to make things clear in front of the Villach goal. "When it comes down to it, he's tough and uncompromising," says coach Tray Tuomie. "Yes, I love the physical game," grins Patrick. But the 27-year-old also has a lot to offer as a player: good skater, great shot, he's a weapon in the power play in particular.