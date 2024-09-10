Vorteilswelt
Alimony financed

Nurse built weapons for IS supporters

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 09:15

"Skilled craftsman": Mostviertler (54) made real guns from dummy bullets for years. And used them to supply IS supporters in Germany who had criminal records. Convicted!

comment0 Kommentare

At the beginning of his "side business", he suffered heavy losses. But over time, he honed his manual skills and thus also his profits. Which he promptly "invested" in new machines, but above all in outstanding maintenance payments. The Mostviertel native was well aware that he was breaking the law. Nevertheless, the 54-year-old nurse meticulously transformed dummy toys and alarm guns into real and therefore deadly weapons over a period of years.

The Mostviertel native had to answer to the St. Pölten Regional Court. (Bild: P. Huber)
The Mostviertel native had to answer to the St. Pölten Regional Court.
Extremely successful: the customers for his "sharp weapons" could be found all over Europe. In Germany, for example, where the authorities were able to intercept a package sent to a criminal with an IS background and a criminal record for assault and dangerous threats just in time. "You have supplied people with weapons who should not have them," said the judge yesterday at the trial at St. Pölten Regional Court.

Zitat Icon

They not only show skill in the care of the weapon, but also with the metal parts. Use this talent differently.

Herr Rat im Prozess zum Angeklagten

He carried out his flourishing mail order business under an assumed name (the real name of a deceased patient). Until finally one early morning the Cobra stormed his apartment and he himself looked down the barrel of a gun. "That was a tough day, even if you kind of expect it," says the defendant.

Sentenced to a conditional prison sentence
The 54-year-old was sentenced to nine months' conditional imprisonment for violating the Weapons Act - not legally binding. "You must use your good manual skills elsewhere in future," Mr. Herr advised him.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
