Poll after breaking taboo
A quarter want to vote on the death penalty
The taboo subject of the death penalty has been the subject of heated debate for several days now. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl had said in an interview that he would let the people vote on the reintroduction of the death penalty. A survey on the subject reveals astonishing results. A quarter of Austrians would welcome such a vote.
The blue election program provides for the expansion of direct democracy. In an interview with the Vorarlberger Nachrichten newspaper, Kickl said that it should then be possible to vote on everything by referendum, even on the death penalty. At the same time, however, he emphasized that he is "a clear opponent of the death penalty". However, a vote on the issue should be possible - krone.at reported.
The FPÖ also wants to introduce a kind of motion of no confidence in the government. It should be possible to dismiss the government at any time by means of a "popular initiative".
FPÖ voters 52 percent in favor
According to a survey by the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis, 24% would welcome a vote on the reintroduction of the death penalty. 68 percent are against such a popular decision. Among FPÖ voters, the approval rate is as high as 52 percent.
"It is astonishing that it is not a taboo subject, although it must be in a liberal democracy. Not should be, but must be," says IFDD Managing Director Christoph Haselmayer.
"It's frightening that this idea exists"
The result shows "that many things that were incontrovertible in the past are breaking down. "It is both surprising and frightening that this idea of voting on something like this even exists."
It is reassuring, however, that a majority of 63% are in favor of excluding human rights and international law from such votes - as in the Swiss model.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
