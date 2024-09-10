Question of guilt after tragic streetcar accidents in Graz

Mitigation through new routing

The entire inner city area is already considered a high safety zone by the 259 streetcar drivers in Graz (71 women). A maximum speed limit of 15 km/h therefore applies in Murgasse and Jakominiplatz. With the commissioning of the relief route via Neutorgasse, it is hoped that the potential danger will be minimized in future. "The new Alstom streetcars also have a camera-based assistance system for this purpose," explains Zaczek-Pichler.