Two fatalities
Question of guilt after tragic streetcar accidents in Graz
A boy and a man recently lost their lives in streetcar accidents in Graz - now the question of who is to blame is being raised. Holding supports drivers in dealing with the tragedies.
Two fatal streetcar accidents in Graz within a few weeks: On August 7, a seven-year-old boy was run over by a streetcar at the Steyrergasse stop, he died a few days later in the LKH - and on September 3, a 37-year-old man fell into a departing tram on line 5 at Hauptplatz, came under the wheels and died on the spot.
Several accidents per month
Of course, after such tragic accidents, the question of blame is quickly raised. "Our streetcars are involved in accidents several times a month, fortunately in most cases nothing serious happens. However, the reason is almost always the behavior of other road users," emphasizes Gerald Zaczek-Pichler, Group spokesman for Holding Graz.
Holding works council member Manuel Lenartitsch can also confirm this: "Unfortunately, people are increasingly distracted by cell phones or headphones - and there is also a general increase in recklessness in road traffic." However, this is not a good idea, especially on a streetcar. "Once the streetcar starts moving, the driver has no chance of stopping in time," says Lenartitsch, himself a trained bus driver.
Mitigation through new routing
The entire inner city area is already considered a high safety zone by the 259 streetcar drivers in Graz (71 women). A maximum speed limit of 15 km/h therefore applies in Murgasse and Jakominiplatz. With the commissioning of the relief route via Neutorgasse, it is hoped that the potential danger will be minimized in future. "The new Alstom streetcars also have a camera-based assistance system for this purpose," explains Zaczek-Pichler.
"The colleagues affected can contact our internal crisis management team and are also supported by the crisis intervention team. There is also a coaching service."
Manuel Lenartitsch, Betriebsrat Holding Graz
Incidentally, the training for bus drivers takes one and a half to two months - plus ongoing further training. There is even weekly driver safety training for bus drivers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.