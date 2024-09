Fun adventures with “Aksel” and “Mia”

The story of the two cute heroes, who live in the library of the Burgenland Chamber of Labor, was written by the AK employees themselves. And the illustrations also remain firmly in Burgenland hands. Anna Weinmüller is the sister of an AK employee. She is studying art and brought Aksel and Mia to life on her tablet. "It was important to us to give a young person the stage and Anna has exceeded our expectations," say Beate Horvath and Roman Felder happily.