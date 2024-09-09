Klar: “We have system disruptors at school”

Propensity for violence on the rise

In the principal's view, the school shows the society of tomorrow. Kraft: "Our former values can still be saved, but we must now press a clear stop button." Problem areas are the massive Islamization and the pupils' lack of German language skills. It's clear: "In practice, German is only the language of school. But the children and young people speak to each other in the park and at home in their mother tongue. So they only speak German for five hours a day and the rest of the day in their mother tongue. You even have to think in one language to really master it."