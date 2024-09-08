After the Munich attack
What was Emrah’s motive? Police inspect the crime scene
A few days after the attempted assassination in Munich, German police officers have once again inspected the scene of the attack. Also in focus: Emrah I's badly damaged cell phone.
Three days after the suspected terrorist attack in Munich, investigators met to inspect the crime scene. They inspected the area between the Israeli Consulate General and the Nazi Documentation Center, according to a spokesperson for the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA). Among other things, bullet holes can be seen there. The investigators are focusing in particular on the cell phone of Emrah I., the 18-year-old assassin from Flachgau.
The device had probably been damaged during the exchange of fire on Thursday, but had been recovered. Investigators are now hoping to find out more about the man's motive, possible accomplices and how he may have become radicalized. The special commission (Soko) Karolinenplatz consists of almost 100 officers.
Investigators are looking for clues as to motive
Involved in the investigation are members of the Operative Case Analysis Unit, who are primarily concerned with the motive, as well as internal investigators, whose task it is to determine the legality of the use of firearms by police officers.
Emrah I, who last lived in Neumarkt am Wallersee, is said to have fired nine shots with a Swiss army carbine - first at buildings, including the Nazi Documentation Center and the neighbouring Israeli Consulate General. Later, he apparently also shot at police officers. Officers shot the 18-year-old down with a large number of shots. The attacker died on the spot. Investigators are looking into indications of an Islamist or anti-Semitic motive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
