What was Emrah’s motive? Police inspect the crime scene

Emrah I, who last lived in Neumarkt am Wallersee, is said to have fired nine shots with a Swiss army carbine - first at buildings, including the Nazi Documentation Center and the neighbouring Israeli Consulate General. Later, he apparently also shot at police officers. Officers shot the 18-year-old down with a large number of shots. The attacker died on the spot. Investigators are looking into indications of an Islamist or anti-Semitic motive.