Scandal! Team boss and goalscorer outrage England

"I respect both national anthems"

The coach, who took over from the retired Gareth Southgate, defended his decision, saying it made him "no less committed" and insisted the furore over his decision had not ruined the proudest day of his career. "It hasn't affected my preparations, I fully respect people's opinions. I've never done the singing, but I fully respect both national anthems," Carsley said after the 2-0 win in Dublin. Declan Rice made it 1-0 in the 11th minute and Jack Grealish, who was not nominated for the EURO, made it 2-0 a quarter of an hour later. Like Carsley, both goalscorers played for Ireland when they were young.