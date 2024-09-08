Vorteilswelt
Expert is convinced

McLaren spat? “Piastri doesn’t care about Norris’ chances”

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 12:36

Former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle is certain that McLaren driver Oscar Piastri will continue to drive only for his own success, no matter what opportunities open up for the racing team. "Piastri doesn't care about Norris' chances in the world championship," he concludes. 

comment0 Kommentare

The fact that Piastri is not paying attention to Norris' chances of winning the world championship was already evident at the race in Hungary, Brundle explained to Sky. "At the Hungaroring, Piastri made a rustic start to the race and showed no consideration for his team-mate," said the former Formula 1 driver. 

"The racer in me admires this attitude. Because that's the reason why Piastri has won championships and is now sitting in a Formula 1 winning car. The last thing that would excite him would be if Norris were to become world champion in the same car," says Brundle, showing complete understanding for the Australian. 

A dangerous situation
This would not mean that Piastri would not help his team-mate if the opportunity arose. According to the expert, this has happened several times anyway. However, it is important for a racing driver to show the "killer instinct" that Piastri is currently displaying. 

"If it had been the other way around, would Piastri have let Norris take the lead again?" asks Brundle, answering himself: "I really don't know. All I know is that many of the unscrupulous and selfish world champions I've raced against wouldn't have done it."

The 65-year-old is certain that conflicts could well arise internally as a result of the current constellation. This has already been seen in Monza. "That was all very good for Piastri and Ferrari, but it didn't help McLaren as a team," warns Brundle. McLaren have apparently reacted to this and are now looking to decide on a strategy in favor of Norris. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

