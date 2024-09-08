Vorteilswelt
Citizens voted

Community is now building its own village inn

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 12:00

Now it's definite: an inn is being built in Zagersdorf. This was decided by the population. With a voter turnout of 54.48 percent, 77.38 percent were in favor of the project.

comment0 Kommentare

From August 30 to September 8, 1195 eligible voters in Zagersdorf were called upon to decide on the future of hospitality in their hometown. Village life has a very special tradition there.

Socializing with tradition
The decision to build a community inn was made as early as 1929. This was later followed by a pub with cult status. In the meantime, the family business has had to close its doors. A village without an inn was unimaginable for many residents.

Citizens have decided
"After almost 100 years, Zagersdorf will have a community inn again," announced SPÖ mayor Ivan Grujic in May 2023. The residents now had the final say.

The result was clear
650 votes were cast in the current survey, five of which were invalid. The valid result, which has been available since Sunday morning, is as follows: out of 645 eligible voters, 503 (77.38%) voted in favor of building the pub and 142 (21.85%) against.

Zitat Icon

As announced, this clear result is binding for the municipality.

SPÖ-Bürgermeister Ivan Grujic

"This result is binding for our municipality and a clear mandate to tackle the project, which is estimated to cost 2.9 million euros," says Grujic. The mayor also sees the high voter turnout of 54.48 percent as a clear message to rely on democratic decisions in the municipality.

Karl Grammer
