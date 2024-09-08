Halmich against Raab
Fight announcement before duel: “I can still bang”
Stefan Raab is returning to the big TV stage - and wants to box with a 47-year-old woman. However, former professional boxer Regina Halmich is preparing the entertainer for a tough boxing match against her.
"It's clear: I'm not going to hold back. Because Stefan will of course go all the way. I know that from the last few fights," the 47-year-old told the German Press Agency. In other words: Raab has "no inhibitions". She will act accordingly.
Raab celebrates unexpected comeback
The former boxing world champion will face Raab in an exhibition fight in Düsseldorf on September 14. RTL will broadcast the spectacle live. It is a comeback on screen for the presenter. He had actually said goodbye to his viewers in 2015.
Halmich reiterated that there will be no collusion in boxing. "Blood can also flow," she said. "If someone is clumsy and hits the elbow, it can quickly lead to a cut." But that is "completely normal".
Halmich: "I can still bang"
She herself can still box. "I can still bang. I can still punch," said Halmich. However, she now needs a bit more of a break afterwards than she used to.
Raab and Halmich have already met twice in the boxing ring - in 2001 and 2007, with Halmich winning both encounters. She broke Raab's nose once. However, the third fight is now to be the last. "This really will be the 'final fight', the last fight between the two of us. Otherwise, I don't think it would have been called that," said Halmich.
