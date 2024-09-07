Venice Film Festival
Golden Lion goes to “The Room Next Door”
Spain's cult director and two-time Oscar winner Pedro Almodovar has won big at the Venice Film Festival. His relationship drama "The Room Next Door" was named best film.
The 74-year-old accepted the main prize at the renowned festival on the Lido on Saturday evening. "The Room Next Door" is the Spaniard's first film to be shot in English. The drama tells the story of two friends who have to come to terms with dying. Tilda Swinton plays a woman with terminal cancer who asks an old friend (Julianne Moore) for a complicated favor. She doesn't want to be alone at the moment of her self-imposed death. The film is based on the novel "What's Missing" by Sigrid Nunez.
Australian actress Nicole Kidman won the award for best actress, while Frenchman Vincent Lindon won best actor. In "Babygirl", Kidman (57) plays a woman who lives out long-repressed sexual desires. The erotic drama by Dutch director Halina Reijn tells of female lust in an innovative way. Kidman plays a businesswoman who starts an affair with a much younger intern (Harris Dickinson).
Kidman had to leave early because of death
The 57-year-old was unable to accept the award herself. Director Halina Reijn read out a message on her behalf: "Today I arrived in Venice to learn shortly afterwards that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann has died. I am in shock and need to be with my family, but this award is for her. She molded me, she guided me and she made me. I am eternally grateful to be able to pass her name on to all of you through Halina." Her heart is broken, Kidman shared.
In the drama "Jouer avec le feu" by Delphine and Muriel Coulin, Lindon (65) plays a single father who has to deal with the fact that one of his sons has turned to the far-right.
21 films competed for important titles
Italian director Maura Delpero received the Grand Jury Prize for her film "Vermiglio". The awards were presented by an international jury. It was chaired by the French actress Isabelle Huppert.
The 81st Venice Film Festival, which began on August 28, is one of the three most important film festivals in the world alongside the Cannes Film Festival and the Berlinale. In this year's competition, 21 works competed for the prizes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.