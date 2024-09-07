Golden Lion goes to “The Room Next Door”

Kidman had to leave early because of death

The 57-year-old was unable to accept the award herself. Director Halina Reijn read out a message on her behalf: "Today I arrived in Venice to learn shortly afterwards that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann has died. I am in shock and need to be with my family, but this award is for her. She molded me, she guided me and she made me. I am eternally grateful to be able to pass her name on to all of you through Halina." Her heart is broken, Kidman shared.