FPÖ leader Kickl hopes for the “fall of the wall” soon

For Kickl, the fact that other parties are now also calling for stricter rules against uncontrolled immigration is a sign that "they are up to their necks in water". In the same breath, the competition is pointing the finger at the FPÖ and insulting the Freedom Party as "enemies of democracy" and "extremists". But Kickl also continues to see his party as the only defender of neutrality. Austria is "a Gallic village" in this respect.