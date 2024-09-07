Election campaign kick-off
FPÖ leader Kickl hopes for the “fall of the wall” soon
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl wants nothing less than to write "a new era in Austrian history" after the National Council elections. Alluding to the "firewall" to be built by other party representatives and civil society, the blue frontman said at the official election campaign launch that he hoped for the "fall of the wall" in Austria soon.
The Austrians know exactly what is meant by this, said the FPÖ top candidate in his speech - namely "in reality an anti-democratic firewall against their own population like the one that was built through Berlin".
Kickl also focused on dissatisfaction and frustration among the population in other ways, recalling the coronavirus measures once again. "We do not forget and Austria does not forget", he said, referring to the "harassment", "humiliation" and "meanness" of the past. In contrast, there is the "celebration of freedom" and patriotism in Graz. A "fresh wind of change" is blowing the dirt back into the faces of those "who throw it at us".
For Kickl, the fact that other parties are now also calling for stricter rules against uncontrolled immigration is a sign that "they are up to their necks in water". In the same breath, the competition is pointing the finger at the FPÖ and insulting the Freedom Party as "enemies of democracy" and "extremists". But Kickl also continues to see his party as the only defender of neutrality. Austria is "a Gallic village" in this respect.
"We finally need remigration"
Kickl presented himself as a patron saint reigning in "Fortress Austria" for entrepreneurs as well as for employees, the elderly and the sick - provided that the measures benefit Austrians. Accordingly, he described "immigration into the social system" as "mass migration". "We finally need remigration," he said, once again calling for more than just a stop to immigration. In the fight against "gangs of foreigners", the police should be backed up.
"Not right-wing extremist - quite normal"
The former interior minister also recalled the "departure centers" for asylum seekers set up during his time in office, which should be reinstated. He wants to make Austria "a little uncomfortable, not inhumane, but uncomfortable". None of these proposals are far-right, by the way - "it's quite normal".
The 55-year-old compared the goal of crossing the finish line on September 29 to climbing Mount Everest without additional oxygen. As is well known, Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler achieved this in 1978. Now the FPÖ is "facing our Mount Everest", said Kickl.
