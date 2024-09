86-year-old crossed into oncoming lane: four injured

A head-on collision occurred at around 8.15 a.m. on Saturday in the municipality of Mauthausen. A 27-year-old Slovakian from the district of Perg was driving his car on the B123 from Mauthausen towards Zirking. At the same time, an 86-year-old man from the district of Perg was driving his car in the opposite direction. For an as yet unexplained reason, the pensioner drove into the oncoming lane and there was a collision.