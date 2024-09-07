Serious allegations
Did fired TV reporter send penis picture?
Serious allegations against fired TV reporter and former professional footballer Jermaine Jenas! Did he send a photo of his best piece to a woman?
Outrageous reports are currently making the rounds in the English press.
The background: Jermaine Jenas, ex-national player and later sports reporter, was sacked by the BBC in August for "inappropriate behavior". Weeks later, a whole host of sordid details have now come to light. Jenas is said to have sent a photo of his penis to a woman he met at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, reports the Daily Mail. The 41-year-old is married and the father of four children.
What happened? The 38-year-old woman, whose name is not mentioned in the reports, was working in Doha at the time for an event company that organized VIP parties. For this purpose, she had given the well-known sports reporter her cell phone number. According to the woman, the first meeting took place in the hotel restaurant. Jenas was there with his colleagues, the English ex-football stars Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards and Ashley Williams. The woman wanted to have a drink at the bar with her friend before her shift when she struck up a conversation with Jenas and his colleagues.
We could have gone to jail for seven years for what he wanted.
"Do you want to see my boy"
"We told them we worked there. It was my job to promote the events and we got a commission for every customer, so I told them about the parties and gave them my number so I could book them a table," she told the Daily Mail. Jenas came for dinner the next night and stayed for the party. That night, he started sending her messages and flirting with her. As a result, he also asked her for bikini photos, but was rejected. "Do you want to see my boy?" he then asked and sent a photo of his genitals afterwards. The woman was shocked and felt hurt. "I replied to his messages all the time because I thought I had to, because it was my job to refer customers. But I always kept my distance and said I wouldn't send him the photos he wanted."
She adds: "Besides, we were in Qatar, where sex outside marriage is illegal. We could have gone to prison for seven years for what he wanted. I thought: you're shameless. And I told him, let's talk about it. He couldn't control himself and sent me a photo of his penis: I didn't reply, and later he sent me a message saying: 'Didn't you like it?
"A liar, a traitor, ...
After the World Cup, the woman returned to England and tried to forget the events surrounding Jenas. Then she heard from a colleague about his dismissal from the BBC. "I had hoped never to hear from him again, but his dismissal from the BBC only confirmed what kind of person he is. A liar, a traitor who disrespects his family and disrespects women who make it clear they're not interested."
Whether Jenas will ever stand in front of the television cameras again is highly questionable in light of the latest allegations. As a player, he played for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, among others. He also played 21 games for the English national team between 2003 and 2009.
