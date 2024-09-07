Did fired TV reporter send penis picture?

"Do you want to see my boy"

"We told them we worked there. It was my job to promote the events and we got a commission for every customer, so I told them about the parties and gave them my number so I could book them a table," she told the Daily Mail. Jenas came for dinner the next night and stayed for the party. That night, he started sending her messages and flirting with her. As a result, he also asked her for bikini photos, but was rejected. "Do you want to see my boy?" he then asked and sent a photo of his genitals afterwards. The woman was shocked and felt hurt. "I replied to his messages all the time because I thought I had to, because it was my job to refer customers. But I always kept my distance and said I wouldn't send him the photos he wanted."