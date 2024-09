This is life in Gugu, Austria’s cold pole

"If there's a hot night here in summer, it's 18 degrees up there. 30 degrees during the day is very rare, it never gets above 30 degrees. It must have rained every other day here this summer. In the communities around us, it has remained dry. Last year it was the other way around." - When farmer Hans-Peter Waldhör (47) from Liebenau talks about his very special summer in the Mühlviertel village of Gugu, heat-stricken city dwellers often shake their heads in disbelief.