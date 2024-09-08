Nine zeros

The English as top dogs

As usual, the English Premier League takes the cake, with 1.45 billion spent according to FIFA and even smaller clubs such as Ipswich Town and AFC Bournemouth feeling compelled to spend more than 100 million on new players in three months to avoid looking like embarrassing paupers. It doesn't help that the previous year's figure was even higher at 6.37 billion, because that was the first time the Saudi Arabian league was heavily involved. A comparison with 2022, when the figure was an almost modest 4.3 billion, is more interesting. So it seems only a matter of time before a double-digit billion figure is announced for the first time, possibly after one of the next best tournaments of all time. You would have to be a hopeless romantic to seriously believe that a trend reversal away from soccer turbo-capitalism could set in at some point. But the main thing is that FIFA is happy.