Hotly cooked

How can you tell when the air has gone out of a topic? It's simple: you can now talk about this topic however you like. They are no longer immediately placed on either the right or left fringes of society. The climate debate is a wonderful example: the ranks of the doomsayers have also thinned considerably. They can once again enjoy sunny days without being labeled a backwoodsman or even a climate denier. Yes, you can talk about the weather as much as you like again. That wasn't the case last year.