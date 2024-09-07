Greetings in Vienna
ÖVP launches intensive election campaign with a huge show
The ÖVP kicked off its intensive election campaign on Saturday with a huge, bombastic event. The election campaign kick-off with 3500 functionaries in the Steffl Arena in Vienna Donaustadt was reminiscent of election campaign events familiar from the USA. The People's Party has adopted this style under Sebastian Kurz.
Accompanied by loud music, the candidates from the individual federal states took to the stage. The delegations came into the hall from different directions, with the federal list bringing up the rear. Finance Minister Magnus Brunner, who leads the state list but will actually go to Brussels as an EU Commissioner, caused a smile.
He had come to Vienna alone on Saturday because the Vorarlbergers are all at the Dornbirn Autumn Fair today and at the celebrations to mark 100 years of the Brass Music Association. "That's why we are a small delegation, but size doesn't always matter," said Brunner.
Top candidate Karl Nehammer entered to the sound of 'Eye of the Tiger' and loud applause. There was clapping for several minutes and videos of former ÖVP politicians were played at the beginning.
Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz received spontaneous applause during his welcoming speech. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder caused a laugh: "The FPÖ is the dark side of power. May the force be with you."
ÖVP party leader August Wöginger described FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl as a "dangerous person". "We don't need a People's Chancellor because we have a People's Party Chancellor. And we are the only party that has the people in its name."
After the emotional words of Wöginger and General Secretary Christian Stocker, who both took a swipe at the FPÖ and Kickl, Nehammer got serious and loud. Reason, rationality, strength, performance and unity were the key words of his speech. It was always about "the center", which the ÖVP has chosen as the central motto for its election campaign.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
