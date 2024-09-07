Power, manipulation
How tech companies can control people
In the current climate, a functioning society can quickly be destabilized with generative artificial intelligence, warns Swiss ethicist Peter G. Kirchschläger in the krone.tv talk with Jana Pasching. Artificial intelligence endangers our right to data protection, privacy and political co-determination.
A wave of violence shook the UK in August. Nationalist protests broke out in many cities and ended in attacks on the police. Fake news - also in the form of generative AI - served as an accelerant at the time. According to Kirchschläger, this can be dangerous for a functioning society.
Technology companies have an editorial responsibility, but instead of restricting this content, it is being deliberately fueled by algorithms. "There is a deliberate escalation because we know that people stay on these platforms longer when they are brave, angry or upset."
"Data knows us better than we know ourselves"
"We have to realize that people know us better with this data than we sometimes know ourselves. This opens up countless possibilities in terms of manipulation. From an ethical point of view, Kirchschläger sees an urgent need for action here: "We humans must protect ourselves from the fact that a few globally active technology companies have power over the political and economic sphere and can actually control how humanity moves. This cannot continue."
Messenger services: "There is no such thing as total security"
On the subject of surveillance of messenger services, Kirchschläger says that he can understand why politicians want to take further steps to improve security. "But we need to find a balance between security and protection and respect for freedom." Comprehensive surveillance of people also means that people's freedom is being attacked. And: "Due to the limits of human reason, we will unfortunately not be able to achieve total security. I know that's not a popular thing to admit. Even if we were to do everything technically feasible, communication will no longer take place via messenger services, but via face-to-face exchanges, and then it's back to square one."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
