How tech companies can control people

Messenger services: "There is no such thing as total security"

On the subject of surveillance of messenger services, Kirchschläger says that he can understand why politicians want to take further steps to improve security. "But we need to find a balance between security and protection and respect for freedom." Comprehensive surveillance of people also means that people's freedom is being attacked. And: "Due to the limits of human reason, we will unfortunately not be able to achieve total security. I know that's not a popular thing to admit. Even if we were to do everything technically feasible, communication will no longer take place via messenger services, but via face-to-face exchanges, and then it's back to square one."