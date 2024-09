Ice bull Schneider: “More could have been possible”

When Robertson was caught, the Swedish bombs struck twice in an overtime game (the Champions League rule makes it possible). However, captain Raffl made it 2:3 after a great combination - again in a power play. Goalie Lindvall had work to do and was powerless against Thaler - 3:3. It smelled like overtime before the visitors scored 143 seconds before the end - Rowe lost a duel. The 3:4 on the new video cube was official.