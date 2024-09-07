Vorteilswelt
Tips for parents

What not to include in a “healthy” school bag

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 12:00

On Monday, it's back to the classroom for the first time for around 15,000 children in Upper Austria. What should not be missing: the school cone. A dietician warns against too many sweets. What should end up in the gift for the start of school instead.

comment0 Kommentare

Now the serious side of life begins for 15,253 girls and boys from Upper Austria, as they enter the classroom for the first time on Monday. And what should definitely not be missing? A bulging school cone.

"The school cone is a unique thing. The children should have a treat. Sweets are a popular content and should of course not be missing in the school cone. It's the amount of treats that makes the difference," says Martina Marchewa, dietician at the Ordensklinikum Linz Barmherzige Schwestern. However, as pre-packed school cones in supermarkets contain sweets indiscriminately, the expert advises parents to fill the school cone themselves.

Healthy alternatives
"Parents can control exactly what should be included and also cater to their children's individual wishes," says the mother of three. But how many sweets are actually too many? Half of the school cone can consist of edible surprises. The rest should consist of useful things - such as pencils, puzzle books, pencil boxes or snack boxes. Healthy alternatives to chocolate include nuts, dried fruit or corn waffles. But a ball, a Frisbee disc or skipping cords are also becoming increasingly common in school bags.

"The number of overweight children has risen sharply due to a change in eating and exercise habits. That's why every motivation for exercise is in demand," says the dietician, praising the sporting aspects in a school bag.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

