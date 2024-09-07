What not to include in a “healthy” school bag

Healthy alternatives

"Parents can control exactly what should be included and also cater to their children's individual wishes," says the mother of three. But how many sweets are actually too many? Half of the school cone can consist of edible surprises. The rest should consist of useful things - such as pencils, puzzle books, pencil boxes or snack boxes. Healthy alternatives to chocolate include nuts, dried fruit or corn waffles. But a ball, a Frisbee disc or skipping cords are also becoming increasingly common in school bags.