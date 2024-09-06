Where routes to school are dangerous

Every accident in which a child is injured is one too many. Although there was not a single traffic accident on the way to school in 80 of Vorarlberg's 96 municipalities last year, a total of 41 accidents on the way to school with 43 children injured were recorded. Most incidents of this kind occurred in the Dornbirn district (14), the fewest in the Bludenz area (4). The distribution throughout the day is striking, as the majority of the 41 crashes, namely 26, occurred on the way home.