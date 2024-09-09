After remodeling
Penny in Seewalchen reopened for shopping
At the beginning of September, the completely renovated Penny in Seewalchen reopened as a regional convenience store with around 1,900 products on over 716 m2 of sales space following extensive renovation work. This means that the unique service offering is also returning to Anton-Bruckner-Straße 1a. The discount store secures 7 more jobs in the region.
Frischeheld:innen provide fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the day in Seewalchen. Penny is also the only discount store to have butchers on hand to advise customers and fulfill individual meat requests. The fresh pork, chicken and beef from the "Ich bin Österreich" private label comes 100% from Austria and is also slaughtered here. To counteract food waste, all cuts of meat are processed by "Nose to Tail".
"My team and I will impress our customers with expert advice and an attractive own-brand and comprehensive brand range."
Filialleiterin Tina Ernhard
Penny relies on high-quality products from its own regional brand "Ich bin Österreich" (I am Austria) with over 200 items from reliable domestic production and in the organic segment with its own brand "ECHT BIO!". Penny bakes the bread from predominantly Austrian bakers fresh in the store. With "Food For Future", the brand discounter also has its own vegan brand. The motto is variety instead of sacrifice: vegan meat sausage, oat milk and vegan cheese underline the variety of products.
"We are proud that PENNY is bringing even more freshness and regional products to Seewalchen. Our customers receive a large selection of own brands as well as well-known brands at the best price-performance ratio"
Penny Geschäftsführer Kai Pataky
Sustainability and social responsibility
Penny supports the Austrian Red Cross and initiatives such as the Penny Family Relief Fund. As a member of klimapakt2020, Penny is committed to reducing CO₂ emissions and conserving resources. The entire store network is supplied with green electricity, while LED lighting and new refrigeration technology ensure energy efficiency. Since 2018, 127 tons of plastic have been saved on fruit and vegetables, and the "Stöpselwald" initiative has already planted over 1,700 trees in Austria.
Opening hours
The PENNY at Anton-Bruckner-Straße 1a, 4863 Seewalchen is open again for customers at the following times
Monday to Friday: 7.15 am to 7.00 pm
Saturday: 7.15 am to 6.00 pm
