Swiss furious
Swiss fuming with rage after defeat at Denmark!
Switzerland started the Nations League with a 0:2 defeat against Denmark. After the game, however, the Swiss were less annoyed by the result than by the behavior of their opponents.
The 1:0 scoreline for the Danes was preceded by a controversial incident. After Nico Elvedi had already been sent off with a red card, the visitors played outnumbered from the 52nd minute onwards. When Breel Embolo was later left lying on the ground after being stepped on, the home side took advantage of the situation to run towards goal with two men more and Patrick Dorgu scored to give Denmark the lead.
"Has nothing to do with respect"
Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka, who was also sent off in the 87th minute, vented his anger after the final whistle. "What the Denmark players showed today has nothing to do with respect," said the Leverkusen international. "I'm not calling for a foul here, but fair play," Embolo also described his view of things. Words that team boss Murat Yakin can only agree with: "That was absolutely no fair play by the Danish players."
In the ensuing scuffle, Xhaka picked up his second yellow card, shortly after which Denmark's Pierre Emile Hojbjerg scored to make the final score 2:0. A bad day for the captain, who still has to deal with the frustration. Unlike Embolo, who has already issued another warning to the Danes: "We'll take these emotions with us, we'll wait for them in Switzerland!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.