Swiss fuming with rage after defeat at Denmark!

"Has nothing to do with respect"

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka, who was also sent off in the 87th minute, vented his anger after the final whistle. "What the Denmark players showed today has nothing to do with respect," said the Leverkusen international. "I'm not calling for a foul here, but fair play," Embolo also described his view of things. Words that team boss Murat Yakin can only agree with: "That was absolutely no fair play by the Danish players."