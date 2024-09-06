Policewoman researched crush before first date

Alleged drug tip-off as a pretext

During the trial, the woman pleaded "not guilty" to the charges. She had hardly ever taken her service weapon home for her own protection. The system queries were of an official nature. In one of the phone calls, the new acquaintance had suddenly offered to get her drugs. She saw this as a "tip-off" and investigated. "Such a conversation never took place. We never talked about drugs," says the outraged witness with his hands clasped together. During the relationship, the policewoman also sent a picture of an investigation file including the names of the accused to his private cell phone.