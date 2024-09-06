Systems searched
Policewoman researched crush before first date
A Viennese policewoman in a senior position had to answer for abuse of official authority, among other things, in Vienna's regional court on Friday. The story behind it is just as curious as the responsibility of the police officer in her trial.
According to the public prosecutor, the policewoman met a young man on Facebook in February 2022. They spoke regularly on the phone and exchanged photos and videos.
"Out of curiosity"
The day before the first physical meeting with the man, the woman made inquiries about her acquaintance in all the information sources and systems available to her in the course of her duties. In the person search, the Schengen Information System and the Central Register of Residents. "Out of curiosity", the prosecutor is certain.
The policewoman also saw that her internet crush had already been in custody. Which she also confronted the man with at their first meeting in Vienna's Museumsquartier. "She told me that she had looked it up. And said she does that with everyone," reports the ex as a witness. In any case, her date's brief past in prison did not deter the police officer. The two became a couple.
Service weapon on the front room dresser?
"It was a troubled, toxic relationship", said the witness. According to the file, there had been an assault (by him) and a dangerous threat (by her), among other things. According to the file, the woman once pointed to her service weapon lying on the chest of drawers in the anteroom and said to the victim: "Either I shoot you or myself at some point."
Defense lawyer Thomas Preisinger asks: "Are there any special features on the service weapon?" Answer: "It's black, with a black grip". Whereupon the lawyer presents photos of the service weapon, on which distinctive adhesive strips can be seen - to recognize police officers in plain clothes. "They would be the first thing that comes to mind when I'm asked about special features."
Alleged drug tip-off as a pretext
During the trial, the woman pleaded "not guilty" to the charges. She had hardly ever taken her service weapon home for her own protection. The system queries were of an official nature. In one of the phone calls, the new acquaintance had suddenly offered to get her drugs. She saw this as a "tip-off" and investigated. "Such a conversation never took place. We never talked about drugs," says the outraged witness with his hands clasped together. During the relationship, the policewoman also sent a picture of an investigation file including the names of the accused to his private cell phone.
Eleven months conditional imprisonment, not legally binding
For this and for violating official secrecy, the policewoman was sentenced to eleven months' conditional imprisonment, not legally binding. "Her responsibility makes absolutely no sense to us," said Judge Julia Matiasch, explaining the decision of the panel of lay judges. The woman was acquitted of the charge of making a dangerous threat.
