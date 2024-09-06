Cruelest tactics
This is what Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is planning with the hostages
A previously unpublished paper from Hamas's military intelligence service from the spring is said to show how the terrorist group intends to manipulate the international community, put pressure on the hostage families and rebuild its military strength.
Israel has been negotiating with the Palestinian terrorist organization for months to end the war. Hamas refuses to release the Israeli hostages, including elderly people and young women.
International maneuvers planned
The document also lists demands such as the release of 100 terrorists imprisoned in Israel. At the same time, Hamas is planning to restore its military capabilities, supported by international political maneuvers, reports Bild.
No interest in ending the war
Hamas is said to show no interest in a rapid end to the war, even though parts of the Gaza Strip have been destroyed and numerous civilians killed. On the contrary, the document speaks of the need to "improve important clauses in the agreement", even if this prolongs the negotiations.
Targeted murder of hostages part of the tactic
Hamas is putting psychological pressure on the families of the prisoners in order to increase public pressure on the Israeli government. Videos of hostages being forced to criticize their government and the targeted murder of hostages are part of this tactic.
Even during ceasefires, hostages continue to be used as leverage to force Israel to make concessions.
