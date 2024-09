“The communists are now socially acceptable”

"Krone": Carinthia has not been fertile ground for the KPÖ to date. Do you think that will change in this election?

Bea Samwald: Yes, definitely. I'm always told that Carinthia is a tough place for left-wing parties, I've already noticed that with the Young Left. But there is interest. Because there is definitely a desire for left-wing politics in Carinthia. And we are a participatory party and that is also the crux of the matter. That's why we can win a lot in Carinthia.