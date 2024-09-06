"I'm convinced of it"
Kahn settles the score: “FC Bayern is very political”
The former world-class goalkeeper and CEO of FC Bayern Munich, Oliver Kahn, is convinced that the record champions are struggling with serious problems. He also criticizes the German Bundesliga in general.
"In a world like Munich, it is very difficult to initiate necessary changes and to break new ground," Kahn says in an interview with "Sports Illustrated" about his former employer. He still believes the record champions are difficult to reform.
The 55-year-old is still convinced that the adjustments he and his team made were certainly the right ones. "But FC Bayern is very political and the forces are coming from different directions. Getting to grips with that is the biggest challenge," he says, offering an explanation for his failure.
Dismissal still gnaws at Kahn
In 2021, the former German international goalkeeper was appointed as Bayern's new CEO. However, the adventure came to an end in May 2023 after some turbulence and the chaos surrounding the dismissal of coach Julian Nagelsmann.
However, the separation from FC Bayern was not a relief for Kahn in this situation. "No. I wanted to take on this responsibility and was very happy to do so. Bringing together the economic, sporting and political aspects of a global club was exactly what I wanted to do. For me, it was an inner obligation to give something back to the club I played for for 14 years," said the "Titan".
However, FC Bayern is not the only club affected by serious reform problems, Kahn clarifies: "Football has a very difficult time with change, especially in Germany." A dangerous dynamic has emerged, which is also driven by high expectations. "Many people believe that it will always go on like this, I'll open the window and the revenue will pour in. It won't be that easy in the future. Soccer will have to assert itself against ever stronger competition. For example, there is still a lot of room for improvement when it comes to connecting with fans," warns Kahn.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.