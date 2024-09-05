Vorteilswelt
Heartbreaking

Robbie Williams mourns: dogs die in their sleep

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 15:35

Robbie Williams (50) and his wife Ayda Field (45) are in deep mourning. On Wednesday, they had to cope with a difficult loss: Their beloved dogs Poupette (†18) and Walle (†16) passed away in their sleep. 

The two four-legged friends were loyal companions to the couple for many years, and their sudden death leaves a huge void in the family's life.

Died in their sleep
Ayda Williams shared an emotional farewell message on Instagram about the loss of her beloved dogs Poupette and Walle. "Today our dogs Poupette & Walle left this planet to begin an adventure in an infinite galaxy far, far away," she wrote. The pair passed away peacefully in their sleep while listening to "Dancing Queen", surrounded by "infinite love".

Maid of honor and best man
It was a special connection. Poupette had been their soulmate from the day they met. Robbie also immediately took the small, fluffy dog to his heart: "Suddenly the big, tattooed pop star became a small, fluffy dog."

The couple later decided to expand their family with Walle. "The day we met Walle, there was no doubt that he was the one for us." The dogs became permanent companions in her life and even stood by her side at her wedding: "Poupette was my maid of honor and Walle was Rob's best man."

The dogs were there when their children were born and also when the couple recently renewed their wedding vows. "There are many things we are facing now, but we wanted to celebrate the good in our lives: family and love," Robbie's wife concludes her mourning message.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
