Bregenz delegation traveled to Ukraine

Unbureaucratic help in the health sector

During the visit, the delegation met the governor of the Ivano-Frankivsk oblast, Svitlana Onyshchuk, as well as the mayor of Yaremche, Andrii Myroniak. The exchange of ideas focused on the challenges facing the region and possible forms of support. The people of Bregenz want to help as quickly and unbureaucratically as possible in the health sector and in hospitals, where the need is particularly great.